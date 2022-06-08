'Fifty years of memories': Author Adam Homeh signs copies of his latest book

Assyrians in Australia

Adam Homeh signing his book Source: SBS Assyrian.jpg

On Wednesday, May 25, this year, the Assyrian Cultural Association organised a book signing featuring writer Adam Danial Homeh at the Monamor Reception Centre in Fairfield, NSW.

Born in Syria from an Assyrian family, Adam Danial Homeh is a well-known writer and thinker among Assyrian writers and intellectuals worldwide. Recently, he published his latest 706-page work, "The Complete Works of Adam Danial Homeh".
The cover of The Complete Worsks Source: Johny.JPg
Mr Homeh started writing when he was 13 years old. He sent his articles and poems to Lebanese and Syrian newspapers under the pseudonym (Abdel Horreya Ashouri), which means "Assyrian Worshiper of Freedom".

This book is in Arabic and is a collection of many poems, stories and political analyses about the Assyrian nation he wrote over the past 50 years.
Source: SBS Assyrian.jpg
Mr Homeh, who is very proficient in the Assyrian language and has penned many articles, poems, songs, and articles, has also translated many books from Assyrian to Arabic. 

"I wanted this book to reach readers in the Arab-speaking world and many Assyrians who can't read Assyrian, so my messages about Assyrian literature and politics are read and understood beyond the Assyrian circle," he said.

SBS Assyrian was at the book-signing event and interviewed Mr Homeh.

