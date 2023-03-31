Final touches put on Assyrian new year preparations in Sydney

David David from ANC told SBS Assyrian that preparations were under way to stage the biggest annual Assyrian event for the Assyrian community in Sydney.





Many guests will attend, including local, state and federal government members.





Mr David said more than 10,000 people would attend this year.





Ramsin Yako will direct a special 40 professional dancers' art show, and it will be one of the day's highlights.





Assyrian music bands and singers, Assyrian dance groups and many other talents will be there to entertain the crowd.





Food stalls will be plentiful, with many Assyrian and Middle Eastern dishes available.



