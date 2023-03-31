Final touches put on Assyrian new year preparations in Sydney

akito.JPG

Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Assyrian National Council of Australia is preparing for the 6773 Assyrian New Year festival to be held on 2 April 2023 at the Fairfield Show Ground.

David David from ANC told SBS Assyrian that preparations were under way to stage the biggest annual Assyrian event for the Assyrian community in Sydney.

Many guests will attend, including local, state and federal government members.

Mr David said more than 10,000 people would attend this year.

Ramsin Yako will direct a special 40 professional dancers' art show, and it will be one of the day's highlights.

Assyrian music bands and singers, Assyrian dance groups and many other talents will be there to entertain the crowd.

Food stalls will be plentiful, with many Assyrian and Middle Eastern dishes available.

"This festival has been running for more than twenty years and is getting bigger and better every year," Mr David said.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis