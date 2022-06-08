Final touches put on the biggest Assyrian festival in Sydney
Greek Armenian and Assyrian dancers in the 2020 festival Source: AANF.jpg
The Assyrian New Year 6772 Festival in Sydney will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021. David David is the President of the Assyrian Australian National Federation and Director of the Assyrian New Year Festival in Sydney. He talks about the latest preparations, names of dignitaries attending and the highlights of the festival. He also discusses preparations for the comfort of children and the attendees as far as the weather is concerned.
