Fires destroy 400 tents of Yezidis refugees camp in Kurdistan Region

Our correspondent Naseem Sadiq filed this report from Duhok about a fire that inflamed the Sharia refugees camp in the Kurdistan region.





The camp was established in 2014 to accommodate the Yazidi people fleeing the massacres and kidnapping of Yazidi women and children by ISIS. Source: naseem.jpg Since then, thousands of Yazidi refugees have been living there waiting until their city of Sinjar be completely cleared from terrorism.





At the time of this report was sent, the cause of fire was still unknown. The fire destroyed destroyed more than 400 tents and four people were injured with burns, some very severe.

A merchant, who now is a refugee in the camp says he lost fifty thousand US dollars and Millions of Iraqi Dinars, most of it belonged to his family members, now all their life savings are gone.

Heavy smoke showing the intensity of the fires Source: naseem.jpg Many people lost all their possession and hard earned money from the past seven years they accumulated in the camp.





The refugees are asking the Kurdish government to compensate at least part of their loss. hundreds of thousands of Iraqi currency and belongings destroyed by the fires Source: naseem.jpg One woman in grief told reporters "I woke my son up from sleep and told him, let's leave quickly, our house has been destroyed again". she was referring to their first house in Sinjar when ISIS attacked the city and destroyed it.





Governor of Duhok Dr Ali Tatar visited the camp, he dismissed the current manager of the camp and appointed a temporarily acting manager until a new manager will be appointed.





Also the Iraq refugees minister, Evan Faaq, visited the camp and talked to the refugees and promised them to take their case for discussion in the next ministers session in Baghdad.





The Barazani foundation promised to supply new tents to replace all the burnt and damaged ones.



