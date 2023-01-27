First Assyrian female standup comedian coming to Australia

RaminaRated has entertained Assyrians worldwide through her social media comedy sketches. March this year, is the time to see her live on stage in Australia.

Ramina Odicho is an Assyrian-American writer, content creator, and comedian based in Chicago, IL.

Branding herself as RaminaRated, she has taken Assyrian communities around the globe by storm with her hilarious content featuring original characters and sketches enjoyed by all.

She is currently on tour for her original stand-up comedy and will bring her shows to Australia for the first time.

SBS Assyrian met Emmanuel Brikha, founder of Assur King and the person responsible for arranging her Australian tour, for talking about this visit.

Mr Brikha said he saw it very interesting to bring RaminaRated show to Australia, after the triumphant show in the USA.

He says "I wanted to introduce the first Assyrian female standup comedian to the Assyrian community in Australia to be seen live on stage by the public."

Ramina had already written a few sketches specifically for the Australian tour.



