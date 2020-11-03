First experience of writing an Assyrian TV series

Mr. Shmowel said that he started writing for the theater and has more than fifteen plays and directed most of them. He also wrote the script for the first Assyrian film in 1984. As for writing for television, this is the first time. He added that it took him three months to write the series, and that he was writing more than four days a week.



He said that the composition of the theater differs from the writing for cinema and television, as the events in the play take place in specific places, which may be one place, for example. The play does not take more than two hours and the number of characters is few, and this type of composition is easier for me.



As for cinema, he added it requires more scenes, a wide topic, many personalities and great events, so cinema is more open.



He stressed that writing a series like this one that I wrote, because I think it consisted of about forty episodes, was more difficult. The places where the story and events take place are wide and there are many characters and dialogues longer. Series are different from cinema, so if we suppose to convert the series into a movie, we will have to abandon the dialogues by nearly seventy percent.



Mr. Shmowel added that it should be noted that the dialogues are not boring and that the writer resort to suspense to attract the viewer's attention.



As for the implementation of the series, the writer Shmowel said that there will be potentials, as I tested myself when the first film I wrote succeeded, so many artists made films after that. And if human and financial resources are available, the implementation of directing the series is easy as long as the text is present. It may take a whole year to work on it because it is not easy.



