Former Nobel Peace Prize nominee awarded Medal of Valor in the USA

The Medal of Valor has been awarded to Juliana Taymoorazy, who was a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. She's the founder of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council, which helps displaced Christians and other minorities throughout Iraq, along with refugees in neighboring countries. Source: Juliana.jpg It is with great pride that an Assyrian woman is awarded such a medal. Ms Taymoorazy is an Assyrian American, born in Iran and fled the country with her family due to fear of persecution by the Iranian authorities for her activism and for being outspoken from a young age.





She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.





We tried to contact Ms Taymoorazy to interview and congratulate her on this honour, but unfortunately, we were unable to reach her. SBS Assyrian will try to reach Ms Taymoorazy and organise an interview if possible, to be published in the near future.





We invite you to listen to her interview with SBS Assyrian in 2021, talking about her reaction to receiving the news about her Nobel Peace Prize nomination.





Click here to listen to parts I and II of the interview: