Four years waiting period for new migrants to receive benefits from the government

Migration Agent Valentine Aghajani from VA Migration and Legal in Melbourne is a regular guest on our program on Immigration Issues, today will be talking about New Immigration Laws may come to effect as of 1 January 2022.





In this interview, she talks about the Federal Government new policy announced by the government in Tuesday’s Federal Budget 2021, saving the government 671 million dollars over 5 years by applying the four years wait for newly arrived residents.





This is inline with most government subsidies and visa classes with the current wait eg. Austudy, youth allowance, jobseeker etc.





The government wants to bring all the laws in line and at the same time save the Australia to recovery from the coronavirus crisis due to the 2020 Pandemic which hit our economy so hard.





Carer Visa, Partner Visa, Parental leave, dad and partner pay, Family tax benefit A and B. We been told the new policy will not affect Refugees and Humanitarian visa entrance.





Ms Aghajani says people who have been granted visa overseas, but because of the pandemic and ban on international travelling, will be exempt under this law. This is anyone applying after the 1 January 2022.





We will give you more information and update in coming Programs on SBS Assyrian or you can listen to the audio or go to our face book page and watch the interview on video.





Ms Aghajani will welcome any questions that you may have and advise that you can also go the Department of Home Affairs website.





For other immigration matters on SBS Assyrian, watch video interviews with valentine Aghajani on the links below





