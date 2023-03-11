Director Frank Gilbert answers criticism about his film: Episode Three

Director Frank Gilbert and actors, Abee Sargis and Sami Yako

In this part, Frank Gilbert continues talking about his belief that he presented the facts as accurately as possible base on the facts and evidence he had collected

According to Mr Gilbert, individuals who attend a movie have specific preconceived notions about the film. If the movie fails to fulfil these expectations, such as in the plot, directing, or performances, the viewers will likely not be content.
Assyrian fighters leaving their base Credit: Hamurabi Production

Additionally, Mr Gilbert talks about the budget of the film and the challenges he and his team faced in the process of making it.
Frank and his crew on one of the locations Credit: Hamurabi Production
Frank Gibert talks about how he intentionally took the audience, especially the Assyrians of Iraq, on a nostalgic journey through scenes featuring Iraq National Rail trains, Iraqi folk songs, and appearances of renowned Iraqi actors. Through these memories, viewers will be transported back to the past and experience a glimpse of Iraqi culture and history.
