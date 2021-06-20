Frustration among people of Kurdistan region as petrol prices skyrocket

People in Duhok and many other regions in Kurdistan are frustrated as demand on petrol is increasing and there is a short supply. This adds more anger and dissatisfaction among the public because it is another burden on their daily life as delays in government employees haven't received their wages for months and the inflation is skyrocketing. Naseem Sadiq filed this report from Duhok

