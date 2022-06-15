'Get a foot in the door': Job vacancies in Fairfield for new arrivals

In this conversation, Mr Slewa says there is a vacancy for an Assyrian worker at the Department of Community and Justice in their office at Fairfield. The position is a case manager for children's care and protection. The department is seeking someone with qualifications and experience in this field.





Amazon warehouse at Kemps Creek has hundreds of vacancies at their warehouse for anyone willing to do some training and start immediately.





"This type of work is an opportunity to advance and perhaps move into a managerial position in the future," Mr Slewa said.





There are also vacancies for bus drivers in the Fairfield area and a need for handypersons with skills and knowledge in various fields like plumbing, painting and work around the house.





Mr Slewa discusses the importance of new arrivals taking up such opportunities and, as he says, "...get your foot in the door" meaning a job gives them a chance to settle, have local work experience and improve their lives in Australia.









