Getting migrants into regional NSW: Launch of the Red Cross's GROW Employment Project

GROW aims to support anyone who wishes to move and work in regional New South Wales (NSW) at any time of their visa or Australian residency status process.







At a conference held on Thursday, June 2, this year at Western Sydney University's campus in Parramatta, Red Cross Australia hosted a launch of the new employment initiative.





More than 50 attendees representing various federal, state, local government agencies and non-government service providers will work together to support people who are prepared to move to the Murray or Riverina areas in southern NSW.







Project officers in NSW and the regions will help guide, support, assist and advise anyone signing up for the scheme.



