Highlights from the Ramina Rated show in Sydney

On Thursday, 16 March 2023, history was made for the Assyrian community in Sydney as the first female stand-up comedian presented her first gig at the Bryan Brown Theatre at Bankstown.





Miss Ramina Odicho, or Ramina Rated, appeared on stage for her comedy show (Youm) or Mum.



First appearance at the Sunday's show Credit: Ramina-Rated



Ramina gained fame among Assyrians worldwide through her short but satirical videos on Instagram and Facebook.





Ramina Rated is about an Assyrian migrant mother (Youm) who lives in Chicago-USA, who is very conservative and disagrees with almost every act her young daughter Ramina does.





She constantly criticises her daughter for not helping with house cleaning and likes to sleep longer hours.





Youm likes gossiping and is brilliant at matchmaking.





In some of her video reels, Rmina goes out of the house environment and tries to imitate many behaviours among Assyrian women in a very satirical way.



Ramina Odicho Credit: Ramina rated



These videos have been viral and Ramina has tens of thousands of Assyrian followers, mainly Assyrian women, in Australia US Europe and the Middle East.





Ramina's popularity comes from her short stories that challenge the common Middle-Eastern traditions and customs that favour the sons more than the daughters in many Assyrian families.





Ramina Rated tour to Australia was much anticipated and tickets were almost sold out for her Sydney shows three months prior.





SBS Assyrian was at the last show on Sunday, 19 March, to catch some glimpses and highlights from the front.





Upon arrival, we noticed almost 150 people in a queue outside the hall, waiting for Ramina to come out and have a photo opportunity with her.



More than 150 people waited to take their picture with Ramina before the start of the show Credit: SBS Assyrian This long photo shoot delayed the show's start for about an hour. Fortunately, no one complained because the fans were excited to see the star in person.



It took more than an hour for people to have the photo shoot with Ramina Credit: Ramina rated At the show's start, Youm (the main character of Ramina) appears in her usual house dress that she appears in all her episodes.





Youm started walking among the audience, picking on some people in the auditorium, asking them about their marital status, and throwing comments that brought laughter to the audience.





In the second half, Ramina changed her clothes into her self-character and talked about the events of her and her birth mother (Muna), who accompanied her on this trip to Australia and made funny stories about their experience on the United Airlines flight.



Ramina behind the stage Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Overall, the two hours show never failed the audience with laughter and clapping, and at the end, Ramina received a standing ovation for her brilliant performance and act.





Ramina Rated will have one more show in Melbourne on Friday, 24 March, an almost sold-out show.



