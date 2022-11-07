Highlights from the 50th Anniversary of the Fairfield Bulls soccer club

SBS Assyrian

anniversary 1

Some of the trophies won by the club throughout the years

Published 7 November 2022 at 3:50pm, updated an hour ago at 3:54pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

The long-awaited Fiftieth Anniversary of the Fairfield Bulls soccer team Gala finally took place on Friday 4 November 2022.

The Anniversary was planned to take place on the same date as the fiftieth anniversary in November last year.
Gala hall
Guests at the Gala at the Eden Garden venues Credit: SBS Assyrian
Due to the pandemic's lockdowns, it was postponed to this year.
More than 450 people attended the gala including the Minister of Climate Change the Hon. Chris Bowen, member for Fowler, Ms Di lee, The Mayor of Fairfield Frank Carbone, representatives from Fairfield Police and the NSW soccer federation.
gala 2
Members of the first team from 1971 cutting the cake Credit: SBS Assyrian
Most importantly, the invitation was extended to old and new players including some of the living members of the 1971 Fairfield Bulls team who were awarded for their efforts and athletic spirits and contributions.
Gala3
Fairfield Bulls Jersy
The Gala was a reunion of classes for decades.
Worth mentioning, the organising committee and the Assyrian Australian Association spared no expense to deliver a splendid evening which left everyone amazed and entertained.
