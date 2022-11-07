Highlights from the 50th Anniversary of the Fairfield Bulls soccer club

The Anniversary was planned to take place on the same date as the fiftieth anniversary in November last year.



Guests at the Gala at the Eden Garden venues Credit: SBS Assyrian Due to the pandemic's lockdowns, it was postponed to this year.



More than 450 people attended the gala including the Minister of Climate Change the Hon. Chris Bowen, member for Fowler, Ms Di lee, The Mayor of Fairfield Frank Carbone, representatives from Fairfield Police and the NSW soccer federation.



Members of the first team from 1971 cutting the cake Credit: SBS Assyrian Most importantly, the invitation was extended to old and new players including some of the living members of the 1971 Fairfield Bulls team who were awarded for their efforts and athletic spirits and contributions.



Fairfield Bulls Jersy The Gala was a reunion of classes for decades.

