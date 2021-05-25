Highlights of a memorial night of a great Assyrian

Key Point:





The commemoration night

Speech of Shushan Tower

People willingness to donate

The Assyrian Aid Society-Australia held a commemoration night to remember the late Ashur Sargon Eskrya, on Sunday 23 May 2021 at Eden Garden hall.





More than three hundred guests attended the memorial with representatives from the Church, Assyrian political parties, Associations and members of the community. Over three hundred guests attended the event Source: AAS.jpg It Started with Maestro of ceremonies, Assyrian known personality Emil Gharib, reciting a poem composed by one of he relatives of Ashur in the honour of the late Mr Eskrya. With M.C Emil Gharib Source: Emil.jpg President of AAS-Australia Mrs June Ishtar Jako presented a speech on behalf of the Society. She talked about how the vision, dedication and hard work of Ashur Sargon Eskrya, put the AAS on the map. President AAs June Ishtar Jako Source: ASS.jpg

we at AAS-Australia will never stop working to fulfill Ashur's requests and fulfill his dreams for the benefit of our people living in our homeland in Northern Iraq

AAS representative at the United Nations, Ms Shushan Tower delivered an emotional speech. She recalled the memories of working with the late Ashur Sargon Eskrya, his vision and his belief in the cause.





Before conclusion, Ms Tower urged the guest to donate as much as they like to fulfill the request of the late Ashur Sargon Eskrya, for sustaining the operation of the Mobile Clinic project which was established by him before he passed away. AAS representative to the UN, Shushan Tower Source: AAS.jpg The Running costs for the clinic is fifteen thousand Australian dollars a month. The Australian branch of AAS pledged to cover the first month costs. But the fundraising fell a bit short.





Also read

Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions for social distancing, AAS could not do any events to raise any more funds. events such as Mesopotamian Night- Australia .





In less than a minute after Ms Tower speech, the donor's queue at some times was ten meters long. People kept on coming to donate for the Mobile clinic project. I had a chance to interview some while waiting in the queue. All of them asserted the importance of helping to keep the project alive. Queue of generous contributors Source: AAS.jpg We met Mr Samir Yousif, President of The Chaldean League in Australia and vice president of the league worldwide, who personally and generously donated fifteen thousand dollars for the cover of the second month of the project. He spoke about the sacrifices made by the deceased for all the people of our nation from Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac. with Samir Yousif who donated $15000 Source: Supplied During the break, I met many guests including, reverent Raman Khamis of the Assyrian church, Mr Immanuel Sada from Assyrian democratic movement, Mrs Jaklin Pityou, an activist and poet (who also recited a poem composed by herself), Mrs Dalila Shinko from Assyrian Women Organisation. they all spoke about the greatness of the Late Ashur Sargon Eskrya.

most people's impression was that the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia did a very good job to show the respect and honour that late Ashur Sargon Eskrya deserves.

Well Known Assyrian writer and poet Adel Dano, read a poem he composed specifically for the occasion that caught the hearts of the gathering. It was called Green Leaves. Writer/Poet Adel Dano Source: AAS.jpg Between the speeches, a quartet played some Assyrian themes of Assyrian composers. The quartet arrangements were made by Roger Eliah.





At the end of the evening, most people's impression was that the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia did a very good job to show the respect and honour that the late Ashur Sargon Eskrya deserves. Source: AAS.jpg Finally and as people were leaving, I managed to talk to the President of AAS, Mrs June Ishtar Jako, who said " we at AAS-Australia will never stop working to fulfill the deceased requests and fulfill his dreams for the benefit of our people living in our homeland in Northern Iraq."





You can watch the full event on these links









