Honoring of three writers

In our meeting with the writer Patros Nabati, he said that the ministry was created in the new cabinet and was taken over by Mr. Aydin Maruf, Turkmany native. The Ministry is concerned with the cultural and social affairs of the components in the region.







The writer, Nabati, said that the ministry honors writers and creative people from among the components, including our people, from time to time. Rawand Baythoon ,Sabah Hormiz and me were chosen to be honored for the work we have done in the cultural and literature field .







About his learning Syriac language, he said from his childhood with the encouragement of his family he started learning language by deacons in the church. He added: “I developed myself until I became a teacher of the language from the eighties until the year 2001 when I took over the responsibility of managing the Assyrian culture directorate in Arbil.” He also mentioned that he worked in the media of the Assyrian Democratic Movement.



He said his interest in literature and culture is old when he started writing in the seventies of the last century.



Mr. Nabati emphasized that Syriac literature and art had a distinct role in Iraq, but he believes that in recent years there has been a dwindling as a result of immigration, especially from the Nineveh Plain, and the discontinuation of contact with culture in general.



He said the second reason is that culture, literature and art depend on the aid and support provided by various governments, and now the attribution has been cut off due to the economic conditions in the region, for example.



He said that honoring the writer is achieved by adopting the printing of his products first, and then restoring the ties between writers in Iraq and those abroad.



