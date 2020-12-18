Household Chemical Clean out Program

Mr George Georgees is a bilingual Educator with the Ethnic Communities' Council of NSW. He talks to SBS about the aim of this program and that is, to create awareness and to support NSW Households for how to dispose of your household waste. He says "In our homes, we have a number of products that could be potentially harmful if they are not stored or disposed of in a safe way".





when asked what sort of chemical are we talking about and what can be dropped off? Mr. Georgees mentioned many substances including old unwanted paints, motor oils, floor care products, Garden chemicals, and Pool chemicals.





Mr. Georgees also talks about the paintback program, where 100 litres of paint will be accepted and bought of the people. for information go to





www.paintback.com.au/collectionsites/findlocation





In a question about,What’s the right way to store and dispose of household chemicals?





Mr. Georgees said If you have unwanted materials in your home, garage or shed, store it safely and securely until the next CleanOut collection. Never store chemicals near sources of heat, sparks or flames. Mark all unknown or unidentified products with ‘Unknown’ label’. Never guess the chemical if you are unsure. Chemists will be able to identify the chemicals through tests after collection. And his final advice: Never Mix Chemicals together as this could result in a dangerous reactions and cause harm to you and your family members.











