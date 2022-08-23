How can the Assyrian song be developed in the modern age?

New Assyrianvideo channel on social media

Founders of the new channel Taidi, Ninos and Youkhana Credit: SBS Assyrian

A new social media platform has been created by some Assyrian Australian artists to discuss a new approach to the Assyrian song composition.

Noqza or (full stop), is a new broadcast on social media run by a group of Assyrian musicians that discusses the problems facing the Assyrian song and its popularity, especially among the young Assyrian generation.
Singer, musician and Assyrian performer Ninos Tooma is one of the creators of this video channel, told SBS Assyrian, the aim is to build a conversation with Assyrian artists and musicians in Australia and from around the world to discuss the challenges facing the Assyrian song in this age of fast pace and busy life.
