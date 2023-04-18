How can you ensure sexual consent?

In Australia, non-consensual sexual activity is a criminal offence, whether it takes place in real life or online. In some jurisdictions, alleged perpetrators accused of sexual assault or rape must prove in court that they obtained consent before engaging in sexual activity. So, how can you ensure you’re having consensual sex?

Key Points
  • Sexual violence is any kind of sexual activity that is unwanted or is undertaken due to pressure, manipulation, or intimidation.
  • Sexual violence can be physical, psychological and emotional. It can be inflicted in person or through media (such as online).
  • The strengthening of sexual consent laws in some Australian jurisdictions means all people who engage in sexual activity should ensure they have affirmative consent.
  • The Australian education system is improving its sexual consent curriculum.
According to the Australian National Domestic Family and Sexual Violence Counselling Service, more commonly known as the 1800 RESPECT helpline, the term sexual violence can be used to describe any sexual activity “that makes you feel scared or uncomfortable”.

Sexual violence encompasses sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape, and sexual harassment. The word violence here refers to physical aggression, as well as emotional and psychological harm that can be inflicted in person or through non-physical means, like online.
