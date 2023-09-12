How do you prepare for the Australian citizenship test? 

citizen.JPG

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Ruth Deva-Prasanna from India shows off her new Australian Citizenship Certificate at the Citizenship Ceremony Credit: Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images) Credit: Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Becoming an Australian citizen is an exciting and rewarding experience for many migrants. But to achieve citizenship, you must first pass the Australian citizenship test. It measures your knowledge of Australia's history, culture, values, and political system. 

Key Points
  • The official citizenship test resource book covers all the topics you'll need to know for the test.
  • The test is in English, so you must understand the language well.
  • Many local community organisations offer citizenship test preparation classes and resources to help prepare for the test.
Australia is a diverse and multicultural nation, with over 270 ancestries represented.  

It boasts one of the world's oldest continuous cultures and has welcomed nearly seven million migrants since 1945. 

