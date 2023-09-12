How do you prepare for the Australian citizenship test? 

Key Points The official citizenship test resource book covers all the topics you'll need to know for the test.

The test is in English, so you must understand the language well.

Many local community organisations offer citizenship test preparation classes and resources to help prepare for the test.

Australia is a diverse and multicultural nation, with over 270 ancestries represented.





It boasts one of the world's oldest continuous cultures and has welcomed nearly seven million migrants since 1945.





