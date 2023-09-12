How do you prepare for the Australian citizenship test? 

Key Points
- The official citizenship test resource book covers all the topics you'll need to know for the test.
- The test is in English, so you must understand the language well.
- Many local community organisations offer citizenship test preparation classes and resources to help prepare for the test.
Australia is a diverse and multicultural nation, with over 270 ancestries represented.
It boasts one of the world's oldest continuous cultures and has welcomed nearly seven million migrants since 1945.
