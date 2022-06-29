How is a funeral organised in Australia?

Source: Getty Images/RubberBall Productions

The migrant journey often poses uncertain and unexpected scenarios. One is the uncertainty around dealing with the death of a loved one, or a friend. It is essential to know how funerals are conducted in Australia.

When death occurs, family members tend to go into shock and grief and may not know what to do next. For many, it could be a first-time experience.

KEY POINTS:

  • New migrants may face an overwhelming situation when an unexpected death of a loved one happens.
  • The funeral director ensures that all the formalities are carried out in the appropriate manner.
  • The coroner gets involved in certain scenarios where more information surrounding the death of a person is required.
  • The Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry provides various services ranging from issuing the death certificate to passing on information about a death to multiple organisations. 
Read full article here
