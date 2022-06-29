How is a funeral organised in Australia?

When death occurs, family members tend to go into shock and grief and may not know what to do next. For many, it could be a first-time experience.
KEY POINTS:
- New migrants may face an overwhelming situation when an unexpected death of a loved one happens.
- The funeral director ensures that all the formalities are carried out in the appropriate manner.
- The coroner gets involved in certain scenarios where more information surrounding the death of a person is required.
- The Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry provides various services ranging from issuing the death certificate to passing on information about a death to multiple organisations.
