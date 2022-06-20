How the economic sanctions on Russia will affect its economy
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: AAP
Dr Roland Bidjamov talks about how the sanctions imposed on Russia will affect its economy and if the ripple effect of the sanctions will reach other parts of the world. In this wide-ranging interview, he discusses sanctions such as the ban on Russian planes in Europe, the SWIFT banking system, the export of gas, hard currency and other sanctions.
Share