How to get free legal assistance in Australia

Scale of justice Source: Getty Images/Julius Adamek/EyeEm

In Australia free legal advice is provided for a range of issues: from how to respond to a traffic fine, to what to do in a family crisis.

Disadvantaged individuals who need legal assistance can seek help from the legal aid commission in their state or territory or go to community legal centres or Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services.  

Professor of Law at Monash University Dr Jeff Giddings says Legal Aid authorities have limited funding, so they have to decide which cases to accept.

"Legal Aid authorities will look at different ways in which legal services can be provided; it's not just having a lawyer represent you in court. It might be that there will be other primary dispute resolution processes that can be used, so you've got mediation type services. They make up a large part of the types of services that Legal Aid authorities are either going to provide, or they are going to fund others to provide those services."

