How to navigate the SBS Census Explorer

You can now navigate the SBS 2021 Census Explore to learn more about Australia's Assyrian community. SBS Census Explorer is an excellent tool to understand the statistics and develop your knowledge about the Assyrian community in Australia.

In this segment, Oliver Slewa and Ninos Emmanuel briefly discuss the Census for the Assyria Neo-Aramaic population in Australia. It will guide you to enter the SBS site, select Assyrian, compare it to other languages and download the information. You can also choose Neo-Aramic Chaldean to explore the statistics. Even you can add three different languages for comparison.

You can explore Assyrian's employment, house ownership, incomes in different categories, education levels, how older adults are, marital status, religion and many other types of the Census.

Thanks to the Census, many Assyrians, especially those interested in research and statistics, can dive into these figures to further enhance their research.

 An example of what you can find in the explorer
