How to solve your dispute with your neighbour peacefully?

Good relations between neighbours
Published 31 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Oliver Slewa
Source: SBS / Getty Images
While there are many things that can cause neighbour disputes, it is always best to maintain good relationships where possible. To do this, it is essential to know what your rights and responsibilities are when it comes to common issues such as trees, noise and fences. Solicitor Oliver Slewa explains your rights and obligations with your neighbour and how to solve your dispute peacefully.
