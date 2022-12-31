SBS Assyrian

How to solve your dispute with your neighbour peacefully?

Neighbours diputes

Good relations between neighbours Credit: Getty Images.jpg

Published 31 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Oliver Slewa
While there are many things that can cause neighbour disputes, it is always best to maintain good relationships where possible. To do this, it is essential to know what your rights and responsibilities are when it comes to common issues such as trees, noise and fences. Solicitor Oliver Slewa explains your rights and obligations with your neighbour and how to solve your dispute peacefully.

