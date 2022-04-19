How to vote correctly explained in Assyrian by Zaya Toma

federal elections

Activist and former FCC Councillor Zaya Toma Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mr Zaya Toma is a former councillor at Fairfield City Council and an active member of the Assyrian community. He has been in Australian politics as a member of the Liberal party. He talks to SBS Assyrian about the Federal Elections and the main points that Assyrian voters must be aware of when casting their votes on election day. He explains the two ballot papers and the correct ways to fill them in without making a mistake; otherwise, your vote will be invalid and won't be counted.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis