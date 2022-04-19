How to vote correctly explained in Assyrian by Zaya Toma
Activist and former FCC Councillor Zaya Toma Source: Supplied
Mr Zaya Toma is a former councillor at Fairfield City Council and an active member of the Assyrian community. He has been in Australian politics as a member of the Liberal party. He talks to SBS Assyrian about the Federal Elections and the main points that Assyrian voters must be aware of when casting their votes on election day. He explains the two ballot papers and the correct ways to fill them in without making a mistake; otherwise, your vote will be invalid and won't be counted.
