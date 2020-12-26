HSC Awards by the Iraqi Australian University Graduates Forum

Mr Soro Soro is one of the organisers of this event, he told SBS that the Forum is preparing for the awards night for this year's achievers in January 2021. He asked parents and students, who children have achieved ATAR marks over 93, to contact him, so registration and terms and conditions of applications be explained.





Mr Soro said, it is important that we have as many Assyrian Chaldean as well as other Iraqi descendants students to participate, so we can show Australia how appreciative, we Iraqis are to Australia, by bringing up so many achievers who will be the future leaders of this country.











