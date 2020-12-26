HSC Awards by the Iraqi Australian University Graduates Forum

Iraqi graduates forum

Soro Soro Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Every year, the Iraqi Australian University Graduates Forum awards HSC students by organising a special awards night, to honour the hard work and high achievements of those students.

Mr Soro Soro is one of the organisers of this event, he told SBS that the Forum is preparing for the awards night for this year's achievers in January 2021. He asked parents and students, who children have achieved ATAR marks over 93, to contact him, so registration and  terms and conditions of applications be explained.

Mr Soro said, it is important that we have as many Assyrian Chaldean as well as other Iraqi descendants students to participate, so we can show  Australia how appreciative, we Iraqis are to Australia, by bringing up so many achievers who will be the future leaders of this country.

 

SBS is dedicated to providing trusted reporting that keeps you informed about the COVID-19 outbreak in your language. This fact sheet compiles must-know information for everyone in the community.

for the latest updates about COVID-19 in your language visi

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

robin 1.jpg

The achievements of a writer and Syriac language expert, Robin Bet Shmuel

ashur concert 2.jpg

Ashur Varde's musical fusion: Bach, Beethoven, and Assyrian Composers

news

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 31 October 2023

khorsabad poster.jpg

Unearthed 2700-year-old Lamassu statue may have been 're-buried' due to political instability, says expert