Human Rights Commissioner in Kurdistan Region prevented from doing her job

Assyrian in Kurdistan region

Professor Muna Yaku. Source: Muna.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Professor Muna Yaku is the head of the independent Human Rights Commission in the Kurdistan region. She is an expert in international law and has lectured at the University of Salahuddin in Erbil. She has published more than 24 academic research papers as well as many books in the areas of human rights and international law. Naseem Sadiq interviewed Professor Yaku to discuss her dissatisfaction and the disturbing circumstances preventing her from fulfilling her job in KRG.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis