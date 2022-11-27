Hume mayor Joseph Haweil predicts a third term for Daniel Andrews

This interview was broadcast live on SBS Assyrian two hours after polling stations closed and primary results started coming in.
Mayor Hawiel is an active member of the community and is well-versed in Australian politics.
He said: "Victorians will definitely see Daniel Andrews and the Labor party returning for a third term in government."
Mr Hawiel said regardless of who won the election, debt would be the most important issue to be addressed as paying it off would take decades and many generations would see its effect on the economy.