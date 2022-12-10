SBS Assyrian

Immigration matters with Valentine Aghajani

SBS Assyrian

Aghajani poster.jpg

Migration expert Valentine Aghajani Credit: Aghajani.jpg

Published 10 December 2022 at 6:40pm, updated 10 December 2022 at 6:43pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

Immigration expert Valentine Aghajani talks about the reopening of United Nations Offices in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey and how the UN could help the Assyrian refugees in those countries. Ms Aghajani also talks about Community Sponsored Visas or, as it is known, The Pilot Program

