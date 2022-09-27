Improving the lives of CALD cancer patients living in Fairfield

Rita Bityou Oraham.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This program helps multicultural communities which are more likely to be affected by cancer due to a range of factors. Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian interviewed program facilitator, Rita Bityou Oraham, about the benefits of these workshops.

Improving Cancer Patients' Journey for CALD Communities is a health program coordinated by the Cancer Institute and the NSW government in partnership with Liverpool Hospital and other agencies. Assyrian facilitator, Rita Bityou Oraham, discussed the program's focus on Assyrian cancer patients and their carers in the Fairfield Area. Mrs Oraham highlighted the importance of this program and talked about some of the activities included in the workshops.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis