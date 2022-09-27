Improving Cancer Patients' Journey for CALD Communities is a health program coordinated by the Cancer Institute and the NSW government in partnership with Liverpool Hospital and other agencies. Assyrian facilitator, Rita Bityou Oraham, discussed the program's focus on Assyrian cancer patients and their carers in the Fairfield Area. Mrs Oraham highlighted the importance of this program and talked about some of the activities included in the workshops.
Improving the lives of CALD cancer patients living in Fairfield
This program helps multicultural communities which are more likely to be affected by cancer due to a range of factors. Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian interviewed program facilitator, Rita Bityou Oraham, about the benefits of these workshops.
