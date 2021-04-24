In memory of ANZACS and our nation's martyrs day

The Chaldean league (Assora Kaldaya) with the Australian Chaldean Federation and the Parish of Chaldean Catholic Church in Melbourne, will have a commemoration of ANZAC Day and the Safar Barlik (The forced expulsion) martyrs memorial on Tuesday 27 May 2021.

President of the Chaldean League-Victoria, Mr. Youhanna Bidaweed, spoke to SBS about the event. He says "the organisers thought of combining the two events because they both reflect the sorrow and sadness of losing your people".
Mr Bidaweed says as Australians, we must participate and share the Australian nation's moments of happiness and sadness. Many of us came to this country as migrants or refugees, we have been treated equally as everyone else. Many have been living here for decades, we have children and grandchildren who were born here. So as Australians, we must commemorate the loss of soldiers at ANZACS as our own loss.

The program will start with a mass at 5:30 PM at St Mary's Chaldean church-Melbourne, followed by a commemoration which will include short documentaries, poems and speeches. Refreshment will be served.

The organisers are inviting all members of the community in Melbourne to participate.

