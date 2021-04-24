In memory of ANZACS and our nation's martyrs day

President of the Chaldean League-Victoria, Mr. Youhanna Bidaweed, spoke to SBS about the event. He says "the organisers thought of combining the two events because they both reflect the sorrow and sadness of losing your people".

Youhanna Bidaweed Source: Supplied

Mr Bidaweed says as Australians, we must participate and share the Australian nation's moments of happiness and sadness. Many of us came to this country as migrants or refugees, we have been treated equally as everyone else. Many have been living here for decades, we have children and grandchildren who were born here. So as Australians, we must commemorate the loss of soldiers at ANZACS as our own loss.