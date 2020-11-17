In the NAIDOC week celebration, we are reminded of the rights of the original owners of this land.

Emil Gharib is a family worker at Uniting Care Australia and an activist in the community, says it is important to understand the Australian indigenous culture and history. Only then we can respect and appreciate them.





He added, as culture is a set of distinctive customs, history and heritage, we see that the indigenous people were the first people to practice painting on walls in history, and they had a distinctive art that carries many symbols. As well as music and the oral tradition of their history and heritage, which is somewhat similar to our people, who inherited their heritage orally. There are also important ties in their culture, which are the distinct family ties and their connection to the land, which is also very important.









