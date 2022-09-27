In the right key: Australian woman taps into her Assyrian roots while completing a Doctorate of Musical Arts

Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian interviewed Lolita Emmanuel, a young Assyrian pianist, vocalist, music teacher and researcher. Born and bred in Sydney, Lolita showcases her accomplishments in music as both a pianist and performer.

Lolita is currently studying at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music towards a Doctor of Musical Arts. Her work as a performer-scholar is actively inspired by her experience as a young woman in a stateless diaspora, with a current focus on music sustainability, Assyrian Art Music and social justice in music.

Lolita’s experience as a performer spans Art, Folk, R&B and Hip Hop music genres, in venues such as AGNSW, the Sydney Opera House, The Metro Theatre and North Byron Parklands for the annual Splendour in the Grass festival.

