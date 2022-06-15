Infrastructure boost: Major grant to Fairfield City Council approved

Citizenship ceremonies

New Australians embraced the cold weather at Firfield Showground to receive ther citizenship Source: FCC.jpg

Fairfield City Council is constantly improving the area in terms of infrastructure and cleaning. Recently, a grant of $61 million dollars was approved by the state government for this important council work.

In this segment, Councilor Carmen Lazar discusses Council's projects as well as citizenship ceremonies and the benefits of the Council's apps Snap Send Solve and Vandaltrak.

Clr Lazar also talks about the almost completed phase of replacing most street lights with LED lights.

She praises the initiative and encouragement of FCC Mayor Frank Carbone for his enthusiasm in implementing all these projects with the Councillor's support.

Remember that on the Council's website, you can select the Assyrian language to explore and read all the information in the Assyrian language.

Fairfield City Council
Assyrian section of the FCC website Source: FCC.jpg
 

 

Fairfield city Council news
FCC apps that makes life easy for residents of Fairfield Source: FCC.jpg


 

