Inspirational stories: First Assyrian concert at the Opera House

Evan Yako is a jazz percussionist who has played on many Australian stages with famous Australian bands.



Mr Yako arrived in Australia as a refugee more than 20 years ago. He was forced to travel alone as a teenager through many countries before arriving in Australia.



Mr Yako pursued his dream of becoming a percussionist and started studying to become a professional performer.



Now his ultimate dream is coming true as he will premier his concert at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.



