Inspirational stories: First Assyrian concert at the Opera House

For the first time, traditional Assyrian music will be played in the magnificent hall of the iconic Sydney Opera House in a concert performed by Evan Yako.

Evan Yako is a jazz percussionist who has played on many Australian stages with famous Australian bands.
Mr Yako arrived in Australia as a refugee more than 20 years ago. He was forced to travel alone as a teenager through many countries before arriving in Australia.
Mr Yako pursued his dream of becoming a percussionist and started studying to become a professional performer.
Now his ultimate dream is coming true as he will premier his concert at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.
Click on the link below to listen and read about Evan Yakos hard journey to Australia.
My journey to my new home: The story of Evan Yako

