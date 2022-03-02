International studies student aims to use her education for the greater Assyrian cause.







Shamiram Yalda is in her third-year studies at the University of NSW. She is doing double degrees, Bachelor of Media, majoring in communication and journalism and Bachelor of International Studies, majoring in politics and international relations.





Speaking to SBS Assyrian, Miss Yalda said during her high school period, she did volunteer work with St Vincent de Paul and helped at a school in Fairfield.

My next step is to gain a Ph.D. in Human rights. Australia is behind in this issue compared to other countries and I can contribute to this matter

In her volunteering work, Miss Yalda used to spend two hours in an after-school program. She worked with refugee children teaching English, life skills, to prepare them to live comfortably in Australia.





In her high school years, Miss Yalda was awarded the recipient of the Fairfield City Mayor's Youth Achievement Award on 27 June 2019. Shamiram Yalda with Mayor of Fairfield Frank Carbone Source: shamiram.jpg Miss Yalda says that this work led her to think about pursuing a career in refugees and human rights issues. She chose international studies and journalism as the best path for her to fulfill her ambition.





The student of international studies believes that Assyrian-Australian youth should work hard to educate the world about Assyrian history, culture and existence.





Miss Shamiram Yalda was born in Australia to Assyrian migrant parents. She speaks Assyrian flawlessly, but she can’t read or write the language.





She says, “at home, my father didn’t speak English with me or my brother because he knew that Australia is our country and English is our first language and we will speak it naturally”.





But her father believes by speaking at home in Assyrian only, then his children will be able to learn to speak Assyrian. Miss Yalda said.





Miss Yalda has an Instagram page that deals with world political matters. She believes that today’s youth are more interacting and involved in social media. She sees this as an opportunity to present world politics in a simplified language to make them understand world politics and world affairs.











