Shmooni Younan Source: getty images/shmoni

International Translation Day is an international day celebrated every year on 30 September on the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator who is considered the patron saint of translators. The celebrations have been promoted by the International Federation of Translators ever since it was set up in 1953. This podcast was scheduled to be on air on the day itself, nut due to some circumstances podcasting was delayed

Mrs Shmoni Younan is a well known interpreter in the Assyrian community in Sydney. she has been in this profession for decades. she interprets in courts, hospitals, social services, and more. 

The last time she was a guest on our program, she spoke about the ethics in professional interpreting. 

In this episode, she talks about the International translation day, why it was established, to whom the UN contributed this day, and what changes have occurred in translation and interpreting since the declaration.

Mrs. Younan says the UN's Human rights declaration has entered the Guinness book of records as the most translated document which reached translation in 500 languages including Assyrian.  

