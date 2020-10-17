Mrs Shmoni Younan is a well known interpreter in the Assyrian community in Sydney. she has been in this profession for decades. she interprets in courts, hospitals, social services, and more.





The last time she was a guest on our program, she spoke about the ethics in professional interpreting.





In this episode, she talks about the International translation day, why it was established, to whom the UN contributed this day, and what changes have occurred in translation and interpreting since the declaration.



