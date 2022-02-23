Introducing My Bilingual Family: a podcast about passing on language to kids

My Bilingual Family is a podcast from SBS

My Bilingual Family is a new SBS podcast for parents. Source: Whale Design

There’s no handbook on how to raise bilingual kids. It can take a lot of effort to pass on the language to your children. But you're not alone. Join host Dr Elaine Laforteza to hear great advice from experts on My Bilingual Family, a new podcast from SBS. The podcast launches on International Mother Language Day, 21 February 2022.

