Listen to the promo in English and read more here
Introducing My Bilingual Family: a podcast about passing on language to kids
My Bilingual Family is a new SBS podcast for parents. Source: Whale Design
There’s no handbook on how to raise bilingual kids. It can take a lot of effort to pass on the language to your children. But you're not alone. Join host Dr Elaine Laforteza to hear great advice from experts on My Bilingual Family, a new podcast from SBS. The podcast launches on International Mother Language Day, 21 February 2022.
Share