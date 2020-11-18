Iraq is going through a serious economic crisis

Disputes continue between the central government and the region over the region’s share of the financial budget. The employees in Iraq, whether the centre or the region, suffer from not receiving their salaries for months.

Our correspondent, Nassem Sadiq, conveyed the developments taking place today in this matter.

The Ministry of Finance calls for borrowing from international banks, but the Iraqi parliament does not agree.

Parliament protests against handing over its share to the region due to failure of the region to fulfil its obligations.

 The central government demands the region with all the documents and figures about the region’s oil exports, border crossings revenues, and the number of employees. The region is awaiting the government's decision to send an amount of 320 billion dinars.

 Amidst these squabbles, there are angry reactions from people waiting to get their salaries.

