Iraq wins international court case against Turkiye over Kurdish oil exports

A gas complex in the Kurdistan region. Credit: Ahmad Ghafur

The conflict between Iraq's central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been longstanding. However, a recent ruling by an international court based in Paris has favoured Iraq.

The Iraqi oil ministry has announced that it has emerged victorious in a significant case against Turkiye regarding the export of oil from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The Paris-based court for the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration ruled in favour of Iraq's central government.

Iraq had claimed that Turkiye violated a 1973 agreement for exporting oil from the fields of Kirkuk without the consent of Iraq's central government.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relies heavily on oil exports, which are crucial for the region's survival.

In 2014, Iraq filed a complaint with the international court about exporting oil from the Kurdistan region through an Iraqi pipeline to Turkiye without the Iraqi government's consent.

The Iraqi government has stated that the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) is the only entity authorised to manage exports through Ceyhan. Any oil exported outside of SOMO will be considered theft going forward.
