Ishtar Dance Group steals the hearts of Assyrians in Northern Iraq

poster1.jpg

Ishtar Dance Group performs in Northern Iraq. Credit: Madelin.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Ishtar Dance Group from Moscow visited Erbil in Northern Iraq to perform Assyrian traditional dances at new year celebrations.

Ishtar Dance Group, from Moscow, Russia, recently travelled to Erbil by invitation from the Syriac Arts and Cultural Foundation.

The group, consisting of 14 dancers and two managers, participated in the Assyrian festivals of Assyrian New Year.

Founder and manager of the group, Madelin Ishoieva, is an Assyrian singer from Moscow. She said she started the group with a vision to promote Assyrian culture through dance. Ishtar Dance Group has become renowned in Assyrian communities both in Moscow and throughout the world.
ishtar 2a.JPG
Ishtar dancers. Credit: Madeline.jpg
The group's performances in Erbil were met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from audiences. They showcased traditional Assyrian dances in an art show on stage.
ishtar 3.jpg
Madeline singing in the festival Credit: Madeline.jog
The Syriac Arts and Cultural Foundation's invitation to the Ishtar Dance Group highlights the growing interest in and appreciation of Assyrian culture worldwide. It also showcases the power of dance as a means of cultural exchange and communication.
men.JPG
Ishtar dancers. Credit: Madeline.jpg
Ishtar Dance Group's journey to Erbil was successful, leaving a lasting impact on both the group members and the local community.

It is a testament to the importance of cultural exchange and the role of the arts in promoting understanding and unity among diverse communities.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis