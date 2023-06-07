Ishtar Dance Group steals the hearts of Assyrians in Northern Iraq

Ishtar Dance Group, from Moscow, Russia, recently travelled to Erbil by invitation from the Syriac Arts and Cultural Foundation.





The group, consisting of 14 dancers and two managers, participated in the Assyrian festivals of Assyrian New Year.





Founder and manager of the group, Madelin Ishoieva, is an Assyrian singer from Moscow. She said she started the group with a vision to promote Assyrian culture through dance. Ishtar Dance Group has become renowned in Assyrian communities both in Moscow and throughout the world.



Ishtar dancers. Credit: Madeline.jpg The group's performances in Erbil were met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from audiences. They showcased traditional Assyrian dances in an art show on stage.



Madeline singing in the festival Credit: Madeline.jog The Syriac Arts and Cultural Foundation's invitation to the Ishtar Dance Group highlights the growing interest in and appreciation of Assyrian culture worldwide. It also showcases the power of dance as a means of cultural exchange and communication.



Ishtar dancers. Credit: Madeline.jpg Ishtar Dance Group's journey to Erbil was successful, leaving a lasting impact on both the group members and the local community.



