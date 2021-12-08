ISIS latest attacks in Kurdistan region

Peshmargas during battle

Source: Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Our correspondent Naseem Sadiq from Duhok reports on the latest attacks of ISIS on many civilians and Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan region.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis