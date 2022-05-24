'It belongs to us': Kurdish family produces land ownership documents
Attorny for the kurdish families Sabri M Haider Source: Sabri.jpg
.مقابلة باللغة الكوردية مع المحامي ( صبري محمد حيدر ) محامي عائلتين كوردية تطالب بملكية أجزاء من أراضي قرية بادرش… SBS Assyrian has dug up further evidence of land ownership in the village of Badarash with correspondent Naseem Sadiq interviewing Sabri Haidar, the attorney for the family at the centre of the dispute. The story of the disputed land in Badarash-Northern Iraq. The interview is in Kurdish but a full translation is provided in the podcast.
