'It's never too late to start': Australian Assyrian gymnast places fourth nationally

Biblina Shamuel was recently awarded fourth place, nationally in Level 7 at the Australian National Championships for Gymnastics.





We spoke to Biblina and her mum, Eileen, to learn more about this wonderful achievement.





Biblina shares with us her experience in gymnastics, starting from age six and competing in various club championships.



Source: dvinegymsports.jpg She is also an active member of her gymnastics club, coaching younger students in the sport. She, being in high school, shows the passion and drive that she has for gymnastics.





Her mum tells us that supporting Biblina is important and says: "Parents have an important role in ensuring their kids' future is safe and healthy, even if it means making other sacrifices for their children's commitments, as long as it keeps them occupied with safer things, such as sport."





Bablina spends nearly 16 hours per week practising and hopes to achieve higher levels in this field someday.





Bablina said "Dedication is important and making time; it is never too late to start".





The SBS Assyrian team congratulates Biblina on this achievement and wishes her the best of success for future championships.







