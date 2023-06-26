'It's on': Senate vote triggers Voice referendum within the next six months

Key Points
- More than 17 million Australians are registered to vote in the referendum later this year.
- The passage of the Voice referendum bill triggers the process of setting a firm date for the vote.
- The date must be set within two months and six months from today.
Australians will officially vote on the Voice to Parliament within the next six months after the bill to trigger the referendum passed the Senate, 52 votes to 19.
Parliament formally jumped its final hurdle ahead of the referendum on Monday, with Australians now set to decide whether to enshrine the Voice - a key pillar of the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart - in the constitution.