Job offers through Assyrian Resource Centre and the employers

Mrs. Lazar talks about a new project from Multicultural aged care of NSW that is specifically tailored to serve the aged people from multicultural communities.





The Multicultural aged care will have a dedicated person who will do house calls to aged people who ask for home care. This will help to process their application much more efficiently and quickly.





Mrs. Lazar talks about employment opportunities available from a big online company that is opening a new warehouse at Kemps Creek and has vacancies for 200 people. Mrs. Lazar says the ALC office will be happy to help them with their application.





Another work opportunity for people on Centrelink is recruitment for a job as a Bus driver.





There is a JobFair at the Whitlam Leisure Centre, Liverpool, where tens of employers, employment agencies and many other professionals, will be offering all sorts of guidance and advice for the unemployed and for overseas qualified professionals to help them increase their job-hunting opportunities.





Finally, the ARC manager talks about a presentation at Fairfield, open to the public and shared online organised by NSW Health, NAVITAS and the ARC, to show people how to use Rapid Antegine Test. It will be run by Assyrian GP Dr. Danial Sada.



