Jonathan Nissan: I did volunteer work in Melbourne City Cleaning Campaigns

This is how he was spending most of his weekends.



He said he have been working in streets reconstruction and restorations, and he studied construction management at the university.



He added that he will focus in his program on restoring and maintaining streets and pathways because there is not enough interest in them, and to provide safety for pedestrians.





He assured there is another problem of ghost trees that break easily and fall on homes and cars and this affects the residence.



He said that if I did not do much publicity for myself, I count on our community will spread the word about my candidacy , and I spoke to people I work with in my field, who encouraged me to enter the election.







He mentioned that people should know that some of the candidates are adopting programs and ideas that are not even within the jurisdiction of a municipal council member.



