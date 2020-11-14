Joseph Haweil is the new Mayor of Hume City Council

Mayor Haweil has been a councillor for four years and he has expansive experience in the council's bussiness .





Mayor Haweil says that "becoming a Mayor was one of my many dreams, today I have achieved one of my goals"





Not only in Melbourne, but Mayor Joseph Haweil is well know and respected in the Assyrian community in Sydney.





Asked if he would go one step further and enter state politics, Mr Haweil asserted that this is the path he wants to pursue, but first, He wants to do his best to make the Hume Council the best in the area, that can provide the services mostly needed by the residents.





















