Journey of creativity: Assyrian sculptor takes exhibition on the road in the US

From a young age, Nenous Thabit rolled up his sleeves and began work on replicating Assyrian sculptures.





In a modest apartment in Ankawa, where Thabit and his family took refuge after fleeing their village in Nineveh Plain, the young artist used his sculpting cutter to meticulously carve the beard of Lamassu, an Assyrian deity.





The young man interested in the civilisation of his Assyrian ancestors began learning the art of Assyrian sculpture from his well-known father, Thabit Mikhail, at an early age by preparing clay and sculpting paste.



