Journey of creativity: Assyrian sculptor takes exhibition on the road in the US

Nenous Thabit is a young Assyrian sculptor already well on his way to becoming one of the stars in this field in the future. He is currently on a tour of the United States to run a number of exhibitions. Sargon Warde from SBS Assyrian interviewed him about his considerable achievements to date.

From a young age, Nenous Thabit rolled up his sleeves and began work on replicating Assyrian sculptures.

In a modest apartment in Ankawa, where Thabit and his family took refuge after fleeing their village in Nineveh Plain, the young artist used his sculpting cutter to meticulously carve the beard of Lamassu, an Assyrian deity.

The young man interested in the civilisation of his Assyrian ancestors began learning the art of Assyrian sculpture from his well-known father, Thabit Mikhail, at an early age by preparing clay and sculpting paste.

His interest in the Assyrian sculptures, which he learned and memorised by heart, solidified after their destruction and looting by terrorist militants.
